Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ET traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. 95,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,197,296. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

