Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. 3,044,350 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50.

