Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,532. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

