Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Western Digital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 26,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,881,919. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

