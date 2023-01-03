SafeMoon Price Reaches $0.0000 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $52.54 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeMoon Token Profile

SafeMoon was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,998,636,461,568 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

