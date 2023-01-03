Saitama Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $45.64 million and approximately $728,883.99 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00039328 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00230871 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Saitama Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00105252 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $563,584.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

