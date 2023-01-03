Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

SBH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.52. 45,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $962.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 80,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

