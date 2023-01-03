SALT (SALT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $16,776.18 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037872 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00038775 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019283 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00228183 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03175603 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $13,990.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

