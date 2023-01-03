Saltmarble (SML) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.18 Million

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Saltmarble has a market cap of $672.56 million and $1.18 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for about $13.84 or 0.00083160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saltmarble alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00463840 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.39 or 0.02242776 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.43 or 0.29680992 BTC.

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 13.80797533 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,231,193.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saltmarble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saltmarble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saltmarble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saltmarble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.