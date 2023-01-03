Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. 92,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Sangoma Technologies Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.99.
Insider Activity at Sangoma Technologies
In related news, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 291,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,546,709.60.
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.