Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.99. 92,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 292,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.99.

Insider Activity at Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$83.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 291,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,546,709.60.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

