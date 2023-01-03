Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.27 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and $1,267.23 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.54 or 0.07258245 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00031778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00068073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00060977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023176 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

