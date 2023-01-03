Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,207,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,095,000 after purchasing an additional 173,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. 16,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,561. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

