Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Increased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,339 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 8.8% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $30,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11.

