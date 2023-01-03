Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 12,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

