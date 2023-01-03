SCP Investment LP Purchases Shares of 3,000 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Wolfspeed makes up about 0.3% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 726.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,646.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.12. 10,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,784. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.25. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.07 and a 52-week high of $125.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.76 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 18.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WOLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.