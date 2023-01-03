SCP Investment LP Sells 18,500 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SCP Investment LP lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 27.2% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SCP Investment LP owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $29,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,338 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,685 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. The company had a trading volume of 102,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,120,740. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

