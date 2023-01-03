SCP Investment LP Trims Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SCP Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,031,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.76.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

