SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.61. 117,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,644,478. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

