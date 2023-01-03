SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.28–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.00 million-$112.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.77 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.69–$0.63 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $11.50.
SecureWorks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 152,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,128 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 41,035 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
See Also
