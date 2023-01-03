SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $6.39

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.22. SecureWorks shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 474 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SCWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.
SecureWorks Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of SecureWorks
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 81.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 20.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks Company Profile
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.