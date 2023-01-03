Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,921 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,921 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,639,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 283,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,141. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.