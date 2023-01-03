Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target Raised to C$40.50 at Scotiabank

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:SJR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 144,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

