Short Interest in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expands By 14.9%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,090,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 15,740,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 111,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,083. The firm has a market cap of $189.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

