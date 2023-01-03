Short Interest in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Drops By 14.3%

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 657,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 217,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. 578,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,918. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Articles

