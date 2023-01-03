Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Drops By 16.0%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Acme United from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 67.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acme United by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acme United during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of ACU stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. 2,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is 36.13%.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

