Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Rises By 8.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 30,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

AMD opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

