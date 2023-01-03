Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Rises By 8.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 30,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
AMD opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
Featured Articles
