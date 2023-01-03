Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Increases By 7.7%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 858,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,057,000.

NASDAQ AGNCN opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be issued a $0.5744 dividend. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

