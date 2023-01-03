Short Interest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rises By 8.2%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $237.65 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

