Short Interest in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Decreases By 19.7%

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AON Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AON traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.16 and its 200-day moving average is $285.80. AON has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in AON by 13.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AON by 33.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,417,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.