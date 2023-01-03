Short Interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Decreases By 24.1%

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,255. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.24. Atkore has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley began coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Atkore by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Atkore by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Atkore by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Atkore by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Atkore by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

