Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expands By 13.0%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATN International Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ATN International stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.36. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.38 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. On average, analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -41.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNI. TheStreet raised ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,994.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ATN International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in ATN International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in ATN International by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in ATN International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

