Short Interest in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expands By 7.2%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 48,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 1,517,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,226,872. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

