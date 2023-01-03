Short Interest in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Rises By 10.7%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

B&G Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BGS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,607. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $805.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.32 million. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

BGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.0% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.