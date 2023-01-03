Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Declines By 20.2%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,580,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the November 30th total of 35,820,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 574,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Up 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 9,355,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.