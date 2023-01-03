Short Interest in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Expands By 6.9%

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other C&F Financial news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $27,125.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,598.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $35,503.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,487.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,398 shares of company stock worth $303,349. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 102.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CFFI traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.26. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

