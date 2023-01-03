Short Interest in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Expands By 15.5%

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 53,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Chase Stock Performance

CCF traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.40. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,682. The company has a market cap of $811.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.66. Chase has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $102.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter.

Chase Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chase

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chase by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Chase by 131.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 819,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Chase by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Chase by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.