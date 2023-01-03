Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Declines By 20.0%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLZNY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Clariant from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLZNY remained flat at $16.00 on Tuesday. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866. Clariant has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.