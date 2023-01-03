Short Interest in Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR) Decreases By 12.9%

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Colombier Acquisition Stock Performance

CLBR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 26,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,319. Colombier Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBR. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,835,000. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 234,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Colombier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Colombier Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Colombier Acquisition Company Profile

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

