Short Interest in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Expands By 8.4%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cosan by 52.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cosan in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cosan Stock Performance

Shares of CSAN opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. Cosan has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cosan Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on CSAN shares. TheStreet downgraded Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

