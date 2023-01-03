Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Increases By 8.5%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 388,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.78. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.24%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.