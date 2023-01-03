Short Interest in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Declines By 15.7%

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 515,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 259,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,862. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.54%.

CSGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

