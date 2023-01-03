Short Interest in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expands By 14.6%

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 131.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after buying an additional 885,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 133.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after acquiring an additional 789,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after acquiring an additional 750,265 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVB Financial Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. 13,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.