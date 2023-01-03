Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expands By 11.7%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

CBAY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,834. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

