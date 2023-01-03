Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expands By 11.7%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.
CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance
CBAY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,259,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,834. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.