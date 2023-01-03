Short Interest in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Rises By 18.9%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. 66,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,338. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

