Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Decreases By 15.4%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Emmi Price Performance
EMLZF remained flat at $726.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $854.78. Emmi has a 1-year low of $726.00 and a 1-year high of $1,200.00.
Emmi Company Profile
