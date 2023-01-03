Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Declines By 21.4%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,800 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 834,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Foresight Autonomous

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

Foresight Autonomous Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ FRSX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. 217,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,580. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

Featured Stories

