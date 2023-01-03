Short Interest in ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Declines By 20.0%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 7,310,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ForgeRock news, CRO Peter K. Jr. Angstadt sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $167,571.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,432,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ForgeRock Stock Performance

FORG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of ForgeRock to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of ForgeRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,232. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 30.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

