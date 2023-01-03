Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Decreases By 13.4%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. 71,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,513. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16.

Franklin Universal Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Franklin Universal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FT. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 313,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 130,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 87,765 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

