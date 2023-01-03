Short Interest in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Drops By 11.7%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 634.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 64,191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 22.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 43.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FREY. Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on FREYR Battery and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FREY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. 2,640,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,559. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $988.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

