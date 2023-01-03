Short Interest in Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK) Decreases By 23.1%

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

GBBK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,606. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blockchain Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,956,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global Blockchain Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,343,000.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

